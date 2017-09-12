 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Have Worn the Same $3 Liquid Eyeliner For 10 Years, and It Gets Me So Many Compliments

I'm a girl who likes to wear a sharp, inky-black cat eye on the regular. There's something about it that makes me feel both powerful and glamorous, so I have made it my go-to look since my teenage years. Time after time, friends, coworkers, and strangers have asked me the same question: "What eyeliner do you use?" There's nothing that brings me more joy than smugly telling them it's a $3 pick from the drugstore. Yes, I have been religiously swiping Wet n Wild MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner on my lids for 10 years now, and I don't plan on stopping any time soon.

Before you become skeptical, know that I have tried my fair share of liquid liners. I am always curious to see if any high-end or drugstore brands can match the quality of my Wet n Wild pick, but they never do. MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner comes in a small tube with a screw-top handle. The applicator, a flexible spongy brush, is easy to maneuver as I glide it across my skin. The harder you press, the thicker the line becomes, so you have a lot of control over the intensity of your look. The formula itself is smooth and matte. Its raven-black shade makes my blue eyes pop. All it takes is one coat to get a pleasing obsidian-dark effect.

For me, pen-tip applicators and pots with angle brushes don't give me the razor-sharp line I'm looking for. Only MegaLiner provides me with that smooth edge — I won't accept anything less. What can I say, a good cat eye has become a passion. It's time to set down your pricey choice and give my favorite a try. I can confidently promise you that it won't disappoint.

Let's be real, a $3 purchase is not a big risk to take. Even better — it's currently on sale for $2. I keep one in every purse I own. Read on to see close-ups of the liner itself and how it looks once it's applied.

Related
I Wore the Same Mascara For Over a Decade, but This One Made Me Switch

Wet n Wild MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner
The liner is not waterproof, but it's definitely smudge proof. I almost never have to reapply it throughout the day. One application in the morning and I'm set through the evening. If you prefer a thinner line, it's easy to create with a lighter touch.
Here's another angle so you can see the controlled cat eye you can achieve. I'm no professional makeup artist, but this is the only liner that will give me a wing this straight. Because this option is so affordable, I get to splurge on other beauty products guilt-free. Next time you're at the drugstore, do yourself a favor and pick up one of these little gems.
Start Slideshow
Personal EssayBeauty ReviewBeauty ShoppingWet N WildEyelinerBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Wet n Wild
MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner
from Walgreens
$2.99
Wet n Wild
MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner
from Walgreens
$2.99
Shop More
Wet n Wild Eyeliner SHOP MORE
Wet n Wild
MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner
from Walgreens
$2.99
Wet n Wild
ProLine Felt Tip Eyeliner
from Walgreens
$3.99
Wet n Wild
MegaLast Retractable Eye Pencil
from Walgreens
$1.99
Wet n Wild
ProLine Graphic Marker Eyeliner
from Walgreens
$3.99
Wet n Wild
On Edge Longwearing Eye Pencil
from Walgreens
$3.49
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds