These Are the 7 Editor-Approved Aesop Products You Need to Try

If you've been hearing a lot of buzz about the beauty brand Aesop, it might be because it's slowly growing a big following. The minimalist beauty brand covers all the bases, including products for skin, hair, and body. It was founded in 1987 and prides itself in producing fresh plant-based and laboratory-made ingredients.

Last year, the Australia-based brand popped up at Nordstrom, making it easier than ever for us to get our hands on it, which is how we came to discover the wasabi toothpaste. If you've been curious to learn more about Aesop, check out some of the products our editors are loving right now.

Aesop Wasabi Toothpaste
$17
Buy Now
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Wasabi Toothpaste
Aesop Avail Body Lotion With Sunscreen
Aesop Redemption Body Scrub
Aesop Herbal Deodorant Spray
Aesop Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm
Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol
AESOPBeauty ShoppingBeauty Products
