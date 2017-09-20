 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Kat Von D Beauty
18 Electric Makeup Ideas Using Kat Von D's New Saint + Sinner Palette
But Actually, What Does "MUA" Mean?
7 Easy Ways to Add All-Natural Almond Oil to Your Beauty Routine

What if you could find a seven-in-one beauty product that didn't come with any harsh chemicals and cost less than $15? You can. It's called almond oil.

"Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, zinc, potassium, proteins, and fats that make it very beneficial for the skin and hair."

Over the past year, I've replaced all sorts of creams, lotions, and potions with almond oil anyone can pick up at their local grocery store. (I opt for Viva Naturals Sweet Almond Oil available on Amazon for $13.)

Before settling on almond oil, I tried coconut oil and avocado oil. I liked almond oil the best, because it is practically scent-free (avoid "roasted" almond oil) and less greasy than other kinds of natural oils.

Using "food" products for skin care is not only healthier, but also more effective, explained Lisa Eberly, a registered dietitian with a Master's degree in public health and nutrition. "Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, zinc, potassium, proteins, and fats that make it very beneficial for the skin and hair," she said. Eberly recommends mixing it with sugar to make a scrub or applying it after a shower. "The fatty acids in almond oil are great for clearing up acne," she added.

Here's another benefit: switching to food products, like almond oil, means you're opting for something that is more tightly regulated by the FDA and naturally free of harsh chemicals.

"By reducing the amount of chemicals you're applying to your skin, you're reducing your risk of disease related to oxidative stress on the body," she noted. Though going natural at first may negatively affect your skin, sticking with it is better in the long run, and your skin will adjust.

Personally, I did not notice any downsides when switching to almond oil. It didn't cause breakouts for me, and I like that I can control the level of moisture depending on how much I apply. If you're convinced, here are seven creative ways you can work almond oil into your natural skincare routine.

All-Over Moisturizer
Makeup Remover
Deep Conditioner
Stretch Mark Prevention
Manicure Moisturizer
Fine Lines Reducer
Acne Treatment
