 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Tips
7 Easy Ways to Add All-Natural Almond Oil to Your Beauty Routine
Kat Von D Beauty
18 Electric Makeup Ideas Using Kat Von D's New Saint + Sinner Palette

What Does MUA Mean?

But Actually, What Does "MUA" Mean?

If you've ever seen MUA in an Instagram bio and wondered what it means, you're not alone. In fact, the internet is crawling with comments from people trying to decipher the term. And no, it's not just Manny MUA's last name. In fact, his real last name is Gutierrez, the MUA being a nod to his profession.

"MUA stands for makeup artist. Professionals have used this for ages," confirms makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor.

So why has everyone gotten it so wrong?

Well, "Make Up Artist" is just one among a laundry list of meanings for the acronym, ranging from "Mail User Agent" to "Military Utility Assessment." (The list even includes "Made Up Acronym.")

ADVERTISEMENT

While surprised to hear there are so many definitions floating around, Sotomayor is confident the acronym will retain its true meaning in the end: "Beauty is one of the most engaging genres on social media, so any efforts to rebrand or redefine the acronym are not likely to take off," he says.

So, there you have it. To avoid any future confusion, it stands for makeup artist and it's hopefully here to stay. Go forth and use MUA with confidence, and make sure you're equipped with these other common beauty acronyms before your next trip to Sephora.

Image Source: Flickr user Yelp Inc.
Join the conversation
Makeup ArtistMakeup
Join The Conversation
Wedding Beauty
8 Things You Should Never Ever Say to Your Wedding Makeup Artist
by Nicole Moleti
Winter Wedding Hair and Makeup Ideas
Wedding Beauty
by Catherine Conelly
Bratz Doll-Inspired Makeup Trend
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
Forever 21 Owners Launch Beauty Chain Riley Rose
Beauty News
This Major New Beauty Store Looks Like Barbie's Dream House
by Alaina Demopoulos
Pumpkin Spice Latte Eye Shadow Makeup Look on Instagram
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds