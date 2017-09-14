 Skip Nav
7 Models Reveal Their Go-To Dry Shampoos For Looking Fresh Off Duty

Washing your hair every day? Ain't nobody got time for that. Especially models, who are constantly galivanting around the city for casting calls, fittings, photo shoots, and fashion shows. Their hair still needs to be fab, though, as looking good is literally part of their job description. That's where the ol' dry shampoo comes in handy.

For recommendations on the best products, we went backstage at NYFW and asked models with gorgeous hair what they were using in between shampoo days. Model or not, we can all relate to not having time for a proper shampoo and blow dry but still wanting our hair to look – and smell – amazing. Here's what they shared with us.

Herbal Essences Naked Dry Shampoo
$3
Buy Now
Kevin Murphy Fresh Air Dry Shampoo
$30
Buy Now
Abby Hendershot, Tibi
TRESemmé Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo
Atika Karim, Libertine
R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo
Laura Winges, Libertine
Herbal Essences Naked Dry Shampoo
Simone Carvalho, Pamella Roland
Johnson's White Baby Powder with Cornstarch
Tova Wahlin, Jenny Packham
Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray
Ulrikke Hoyer, Zadig & Voltaire
Kevin Murphy Fresh Air Dry Shampoo
Lulueika Liep, Tibi
Bumble and Bumble Pret-a-Powder Dry Shampoo
