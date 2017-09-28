 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
7 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Went Natural
OGX
This Winter, Kandee Johnson Wants to Douse Your Hair in Candy Gumdrops
Hair
The Right Way to Use Dry Shampoo on Curly Hair
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Trending Hair Color Technique Can Make Your Face Look Thinner

Since it seems like the ongoing contouring craze has reached its peak, hair colorists are finding ways to incorporate the makeup technique using strategic color placement. While balayage is one solution, a recent trend referred to as eclipting is proving to be the next big thing.

Aveda's global artistic director for hair color, Ian Michael Black, coined the face-flattering technique. In an interview on Aveda's blog, Ian described eclipting as a way of framing the face using contrasting colors that differ from person to person based on their undertones and features. So while balayage is meant to appear more natural and subtle, eclipting is all about getting a starker contrast for a more distinct change.

In the interview, he said, "If I want to show your eyes off, I'll take it darker just under the fringe. If I want to make your face look thinner, I might extend the darkness to the sides, which creates illusion of pushing the cheeks in a bit." He added, "Color can also be used to offset the density of your hair. If it's thin, for example, layering a deeper color underneath can create the illusion of fullness."

Look ahead for some examples of this burgeoning style.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall BeautyHair TrendsInstagramBeauty TrendsHair ColorHair
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
If You Overuse These Beauty Products, It Could Actually Be Hazardous to Your Health
by Kristin Granero
Fashion Week Street Style Spring 2018
Beauty Trends
by Lauren Levinson
IGK Hair Glitter Spray Review
Holiday Beauty
by Kristina Rodulfo
Healing haircuts
Hair
Meet the "Hair Witch" Healing Broken Hearts Through Haircuts
by Natalie Rivera
SFX Bloody Ripped-Out Eyebrow
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds