This Trending Hair Color Technique Can Make Your Face Look Thinner

Since it seems like the ongoing contouring craze has reached its peak, hair colorists are finding ways to incorporate the makeup technique using strategic color placement. While balayage is one solution, a recent trend referred to as eclipting is proving to be the next big thing.

Aveda's global artistic director for hair color, Ian Michael Black, coined the face-flattering technique. In an interview on Aveda's blog, Ian described eclipting as a way of framing the face using contrasting colors that differ from person to person based on their undertones and features. So while balayage is meant to appear more natural and subtle, eclipting is all about getting a starker contrast for a more distinct change.

In the interview, he said, "If I want to show your eyes off, I'll take it darker just under the fringe. If I want to make your face look thinner, I might extend the darkness to the sides, which creates illusion of pushing the cheeks in a bit." He added, "Color can also be used to offset the density of your hair. If it's thin, for example, layering a deeper color underneath can create the illusion of fullness."

Look ahead for some examples of this burgeoning style.