Watch What Happens to Your Skin Every Time You Get a Tan
Ulta Beauty
See It Here First: Every Polish From China Glaze's My Little Pony Collection
Makeup
The Game-Changing Makeup Remover That's Completely Replaced My Wipes
Beauty Tips
Exactly Which Beauty Products to Pack When Going on Vacation

What Happens When You Get a Sunburn? | Video

Watch What Happens to Your Skin Every Time You Get a Tan

You probably already know that hopping into a tanning bed is putting you at a major risk for skin cancer. However, sitting by the pool, playing outdoors, or brunching on the rooftop unprotected is just as bad for your health. One bad burn can double your risk of getting melanoma. Still not scared straight? The video above from Dark Side of Tanning shows you just what happens when you get a tan. Above the surface you see a golden glow, but just underneath the skin your cells are in survival mode. Excuse us while we slather on the sunscreen; SPF 100, please.
Beauty VideoBeauty NewsSkin CancerSunscreenSkin Care
Latest Beauty
