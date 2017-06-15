Watch What Happens to Your Skin Every Time You Get a Tan

You probably already know that hopping into a tanning bed is putting you at a major risk for skin cancer. However, sitting by the pool, playing outdoors, or brunching on the rooftop unprotected is just as bad for your health. One bad burn can double your risk of getting melanoma. Still not scared straight? The video above from Dark Side of Tanning shows you just what happens when you get a tan. Above the surface you see a golden glow, but just underneath the skin your cells are in survival mode. Excuse us while we slather on the sunscreen; SPF 100, please.