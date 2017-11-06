A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

According to Lime Crime's Instagram, the brand has a "secret" — and we think we know what it is. On Nov. 5, it posted a lineup of glossy, hot pink products but declined to tell more about its reveal, saying only that "Something sparkly is coming soon." Predictably, people got pretty excited, and just about every makeup fan has a theory about what these triangular tubes could be.

We zoomed in on the photo and saw that this unknown product will be called "Diamond Dew." Of course, that immediately made us think that the brand is releasing a liquid highlighter. Lime Crime currently only sells a powder version, called Hi-Lite ($38), which is available in four shades.

Others hoped that this might be a liquid eyeliner, with one person writing, "I hope it's eye glitter!" Due to the dropper-esque top of the product's packaging, another had a quite different idea: "I think it's nail polish." Other sleuths surmised that Diamond Dew could be hair glitter, lip gloss, or setting spray. Perhaps one comment summed it up best: "OMG, I don't know what it is but I need it."

We've reached out to the brand for additional details, but in our humble opinion, most signs point to Diamond Dew being a liquid luminizer. After all, the opalescent Hi-Lite is a big crowd-pleaser that's known for looking blindingly fabulous on a wide range of skin tones. But since some of us just aren't powder people, it would make sense that Lime Crime would branch out into liquid territory.

Only time (and an obsessive amount of refreshing the brand's Instagram) will tell, but we'll be sure to let you know exactly what this mystical mystery product is as soon as it's revealed.