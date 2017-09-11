 Skip Nav
This Popular New Skincare Ingredient Comes From Bees (and It's NOT Honey!)

As you probably know, bee honey has become a very buzzy skincare ingredient lately. (See: Bath & Body Works' cute and covetable Shower Gel With Pure Honey). But there's actually another lesser-known bee byproduct that can lead to great skin.

Queen Bees, let's all give a warm welcome to propolis, a resinous sealant naturally made by bees to keep unwanted intruders out of their hives. Turns out, it also happens to do the same thing for your face by banishing the dirt, grime, grease, and bacteria that cause blemishes. Since it contains antioxidants (like flavonoids), plus antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, propolis has long been an under-the-radar skincare ingredient favored by cult brands and the beauty junkies who shop there.

In the past year, propolis has been picking up steam on Reddit boards and beauty forums, which has led to many brands breaking out the extract as a key skincare ingredient. If you suffer from bacterial acne, propolis is a good choice to clear up your skin and speed the recovery process. If your concern is dry skin, propolis also packs a potent punch of hydration and moisture that soothes everything from a sunburn to eczema.

Read on to learn more about this ingredient (although it goes without saying that if you're allergic to bees, you should probably not mess around with propolis).

Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time Calming Mask
SkinFood Royal Honey Propolis Essence
Tosowoong Pure Propolis Mask Pack
The Soap Works Bee Pollen Soap
The Smim Firming Care Essence
Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask With Echinacea GreenEnvy
Hey Honey Come Clean Propolis & Minerals Facial Scrub
PropolisKorean BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsSkin Care
