 Skip Nav
Rihanna
You've Seen the Teases, but Here's What Fenty Beauty Looks Like in Real Life
Beyoncé Knowles
Beyonce, Our Fairy Godmother, Is Changing the Curly-Hair Game With This Genius Hat
Beauty News
Wet n Wild Is Releasing 50+ New Products For Halloween — all Under $6
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Everything We Know So Far About Rihanna's Fenty Makeup in 1 Organized Place

It's difficult to concentrate on anything while Rihanna and her Fenty team continuously leak videos, product teases, and promotional news about the brand. To make it easy for you to keep up, we're rounded everything we know so far in one organized place. From what we can tell so far, this is going to be one of the most gorgeous and inclusive launches of 2017!

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
FENTYBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingRihannaMakeup
Join The Conversation
Kim Kardashian
by Kristina Rodulfo
Rihanna Through the Years
Rihanna
Rihanna Has Had Just as Many Transformations as She Has Hit Singles
by Kelsie Gibson
Kate Middleton Pregnancy Hair Conspiracy
Kate Middleton
by Alaina Demopoulos
ColourPop Launches I Think I Love You Palette
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
La Llorona Halloween Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds