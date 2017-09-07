What's in Rihanna's Fenty Makeup?
Everything We Know So Far About Rihanna's Fenty Makeup in 1 Organized Place
It's difficult to concentrate on anything while Rihanna and her Fenty team continuously leak videos, product teases, and promotional news about the brand. To make it easy for you to keep up, we're rounded everything we know so far in one organized place. From what we can tell so far, this is going to be one of the most gorgeous and inclusive launches of 2017!
