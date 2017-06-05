Kat Von D Reveals Exactly When You Can Buy Her Edgy Revamped Perfumes

After years of teases and anticipation, we finally have information on when Kat Von D is reviving her cult-status fragrances, Saint and Sinner. In a post to the brand's official Instagram, a caption disclosed that the scents will be relaunching exclusively and internationally in Sephora this July.

If you didn't sniff them when they originally launched in 2009, you should know that the two perfumes are wildly different but both impossibly sexy. Saint, which is the lighter aroma of the two (and housed in that white bottle in the above image), features notes of mandarin, vanilla, caramel, jasmine, and sandalwood. Sinner, seen above in black, is spicier and boasts cinnamon, patchouli, and vanilla notes.

If you simply can't wait for July, we have good news: you can actually buy Kat Von D Saint Perfume ($45) right now on the brand's official website. It's in an edgy, intricate, cigarette lighter-inspired bottle. Act quickly if you're interested, though, because it's likely to sell out quickly.

Update: On June 1, Kat Von D shared the Instagram below as well as this info: "Same classic fragrances we all love, in a newly designed, handcrafted bottle. Launching in Sephora stores July 13 [and international launch in October]! SINNER notes: refreshing Mandarin notes fused with Orange Blossom and Plum. A heart incorporates Jasmin essences with white flowers and Cinammon, while a base offers a mysterious blend of Vetiver, Patchouli, and Wood surrounded by Vanilla and Musk."

Now that we have an official date, the countdown can really begin!