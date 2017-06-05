 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kat Von D Reveals Exactly When You Can Buy Her Edgy Revamped Perfumes
Makeup
How NYX Became THE Mass Brand at the Top of the Social Media Hierarchy
Jennifer Lopez
Prepare to Be Amazed at Jennifer Lopez With "No Hair, No Makeup, No Nothing"
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Looks Totally Different Without This 1 Contour Hack

When Are Kat Von D Saint and Sinner Perfumes Coming Out?

Kat Von D Reveals Exactly When You Can Buy Her Edgy Revamped Perfumes

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! 📣⠀ Kat's beloved SAINT and SINNER perfumes are FINALLY coming back! Both fragrances will relaunch exclusively and internationally at @Sephora! 🖤⠀ Launch dates: •JULY: USA🇺🇸 Canada🇨🇦 UK🇬🇧 Ireland🇮🇪 MORE INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH DATES COMING SOON!! 📸: @marianovivanco #saintandsinner #crueltyfreebeauty #vegan

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on

After years of teases and anticipation, we finally have information on when Kat Von D is reviving her cult-status fragrances, Saint and Sinner. In a post to the brand's official Instagram, a caption disclosed that the scents will be relaunching exclusively and internationally in Sephora this July.

If you didn't sniff them when they originally launched in 2009, you should know that the two perfumes are wildly different but both impossibly sexy. Saint, which is the lighter aroma of the two (and housed in that white bottle in the above image), features notes of mandarin, vanilla, caramel, jasmine, and sandalwood. Sinner, seen above in black, is spicier and boasts cinnamon, patchouli, and vanilla notes.

If you simply can't wait for July, we have good news: you can actually buy Kat Von D Saint Perfume ($45) right now on the brand's official website. It's in an edgy, intricate, cigarette lighter-inspired bottle. Act quickly if you're interested, though, because it's likely to sell out quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Update: On June 1, Kat Von D shared the Instagram below as well as this info: "Same classic fragrances we all love, in a newly designed, handcrafted bottle. Launching in Sephora stores July 13 [and international launch in October]! SINNER notes: refreshing Mandarin notes fused with Orange Blossom and Plum. A heart incorporates Jasmin essences with white flowers and Cinammon, while a base offers a mysterious blend of Vetiver, Patchouli, and Wood surrounded by Vanilla and Musk."

Now that we have an official date, the countdown can really begin!

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsKat Von DBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsPerfume
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
Once You See How Durable the New Kat Von D Lip Liners Are, You'll Need Every Color
by Emily Orofino
Makeup Artist Under Fire For Race Change
Beauty News
Makeup Artist "Can't Offer an Apology" For His Work After Blackface Accusations
by Perri Konecky
Jamberry Wonder Woman Nail Wraps
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
Facebook's CEO Tells Graduates to "Create a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Woman Shares Curly Hair Tips on Reddit
Beauty Tips
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds