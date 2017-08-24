Kat Von D's New Glimmer Veil Lipstick Will Last You 24 Frickin' Hours

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Update Glimmer on! The full collection of nine hues is available now at KatVonDBeauty.com. The line will expand to Sephora on September 8.

Original post Does Kat Von D ever sleep? The makeup artist, who drops products every other day, has just released her first shade of the Everlasting Glimmer Veil ($22). And NBD or anything, but according to Kat, this is the world's first 24-hour "glimmer" lipstick. So it's only fitting that Kat pre-launch one of the colors for 24 hours before the official release on August 22.

We're not sure if we'll ever need to wear lipstick for a whole day straight (unlike Kat, we do sleep). But, we're still so into this new release because it's high time for a luxurious metallic lipstick that actually feels wearable.

If you've ever tried to rock a glitter lip, you probably know the struggle with some formulas. The color is gorgeous, but the feeling is sticky. It's not exactly the most graceful thing to rub over your pout. Glimmer Veil, however, which sports a 3-D, crystalized finish, promises to be different. According to a previous Instagram teaser selfie, Kat wrote, "This formula is like heaven on your lips, [and] it's longwear as f*ck." While you can totally wear Glimmer Veil alone and let your lips look like a chic disco ball, you can also layer it over your favorite existing Everlasting Lip Color for a shiny, all-Kat Von D-everything pout.

Sun-kissed golds, hot pinks, a sea-foam-tinted blue, and gray-black will be available when Kat rolls out the full line of nine hues on Aug. 22. For today only, you can shop Reverb, which is an electric navy that looks like something a pirate would wear to party. Aye-aye, Captain Kat!