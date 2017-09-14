What I Learned About the Huda Beauty Empire When Mona Kattan Slid Into My DMs

A few weeks ago, after I wrote about the #BeautyBoss brunch crew that includes Kim Kardashian, Jen Atkin, and Huda and Mona Kattan, Mona herself slid into my DMs. Casual, I know. She graciously thanked me for the article, and I straight-up swooned when she called me "darling."

Does that make me an honorary member of the #BeautyBoss squad? Probably not, but talking to Mona let me pretend I was. I can't think of any beauty junkie who wouldn't want in on the Kattan Empire. After all, Mona is sister to Huda, who is often cited as the most influential player in the beauty world today.

Along with giving the world such covetable products as the Lip Strobe, 3-D Highlighter, and (very soon!) Desert Dusk Palette, Huda is also followed by 20.5+ million people on Instagram. So, of course, a social media maven such as Huda needs an equally fabulous team supporting her every 'gram.

We all know what an "Instagram husband" is — maybe you're lucky enough to have a social-media-savvy boo of your own who's always ready to snap pictures of you looking your best. Well, Mona is Huda's Instagram sister, which we like to think of as a fierce mix of IG hubby, business partner, and best friend.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to be the perfect Instagram sister, plus an exclusive update on what's really going to happen with the #BeautyBoss brunch crew. (Hint: new products could be in the works!)