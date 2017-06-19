1 Woman Just Used Food as Makeup and We're in Awe at How Flawless It Looks

If you ever find yourself stranded in a new city with lost luggage and no makeup bag, fret not — Ms Yeah has you covered with quite the interesting solution. The Chinese YouTuber recently shared a tutorial in which she crafted a full face of makeup only using kitchen items — we're talkin' marshmallows as beauty blenders and tomato sauce for lip color. She does use a few non-kitchen-related objects, such as snippets of her coworker's hair for false eyelashes, but, for the most part, she sticks to using food products to craft her final look. Somewhat shockingly, it actually turns out really well! Watch the resourceful vlogger in the video above to see how she gets the job done.