Women Age 50 and Over Were the Beauty Heroes of the Emmys Red Carpet

They say age is just a number, but if the Emmys red carpet was any indication, age also means a refined beauty look. From the epic 9 to 5 reunion (that totally didn't make us cry or anything) to Nicole Kidman's perennially glamorous red lipstick, it was the 50-and-over crowd that totally brought it in the beauty department this year.

Read on for the best hair and makeup inspiration from totally timeless, fierce ladies. We promise it will make you smile — and want to call your mom.