30 Women of All Ages Share Why They’ve Never Had Botox

To say I've been tempted to jump on the Botox bandwagon is an understatement. As a beauty writer and New Yorker who's nearing the bitter end of her twenties, it's safe to say that I'm surrounded by the seemingly untapped benefits of the wrinkle reducer.

More than half of my close friends and colleagues have gone under the needle, and most of the trusted skin care experts I interview on a constant basis talk endlessly about the long-term advantages of what's being called "preventative Botox." Basically, the idea is that if you prevent the muscles from moving at a young age, the cells "atrophy," or shrink after years of not being used. Thus, you don't develop those deep lines or wrinkles.

It sounds promising, and I'm definitely not one to turn down the chance to try something — especially if it's at no cost to me (a very lucky perk of working in this industry) — but there's just something about Botox that I'm not ready for. Along with this decision has come a great deal of anxiety. Am I missing out on an opportunity to try something I should be doing anyway? Are the few lines I notice on my face getting worse every second that I pass up the chance to let a doctor inject me with the stuff?

Encouragement from others to give it a try doesn't help. I know their comments are harmless, but when a friend said, "You should get Botox — just a little in your forehead," months before my wedding, how was I supposed to take it? Plus, it got me thinking, if these conversations are happening around women my age or younger, what are women a decade or two older talking about? And what is the next level once we're tired of Botox?

I also found myself constantly thinking about who might have gotten Botox and who was taking the all-natural route instead. Some say you can tell if people have had it done or not — but, truly, I'm no expert in detecting it. Sometimes I find myself looking at a beautiful older woman on the subway and I wonder, "Is her skin so nice because she's been getting Botox for years?" This is probably the most upsetting part for me — instantly assuming that because a woman has good skin, she's probably had work done.

We need to stop thinking that we need Botox or any other physically altering enhancement to be any more beautiful than we are in our natural state. For those who get Botox and like the results, all the power to them. The beauty world is clearly behind those who decide to indulge, and my opinion is that if it makes you feel more confident and happy in your own skin, go for it. I just personally choose to care for my skin in different ways (at least for now), mainly through the use of quality products, regular facials, and chugging down several glasses of wine — I mean water! — daily. And I'm far from alone.

I asked women of all ages — from their early 20s to their late 80s — who have never had Botox, why they've avoided injections and what tricks of the skin trade they're using to care for their skin.

Alex Valentino, 22, Junior Account Executive in Lyndhurst, New Jersey
Carrie Wu, 24, Healthcare Communications Specialist in Boston, Massachusetts
Allison Schmidt, 25, Freelance Writer in New Orleans, Louisiana
Rachel Ritlop, 28, Blogger at The Confused Millennial in Delray Beach, Florida
Allison Zack, 29, Freelance TV Production Coordinator in New York, New York
Christina Heiser, 29, Beauty Editor and Freelance Writer in Astoria, New York
Elizabeth Ann Shaw, 29, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in San Diego, California
Amelia Brantley, 30, Actor and Writer in Los Angeles, California
Courtney Richardson, 31, Founder and CEO of Do It for the Brand in New York, New York
Kristina Maury, 32, Digital Marketing Specialist in Los Angeles, California
Nicole Brodie, 34, Fitness and Wellness Expert in Tel Aviv, Israel
Charell Star, 37, Blogger and Broadcast Journalist in New York, New York
Ayana King, 38, Communications Manager in Wyandotte, Michigan
Sophia V. Antoine, 38, Certified Life and Relationship Coach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Nadia Jones, 40, Lawyer-Turned-Blogger and Marketing Executive in Jacksonville, Florida
Amanda Goldstein Marks, 40, Co-Producer and Host of Sis & Tell Podcast in Decatur, Georgia
Heidi Wicker, 41, Founder and Inventor of Hair Remedie in Flower Mound, Texas
Christie Maruka, 47, Fashion Stylist and Wardrobe Consultant in Wall, New Jersey
Cindy Mich, 48, Author and Journalist in New York, New York
Stephanie McDonald, 49, Talent Consultant and Business Owner in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacey Mitchell, 52, Health and Wellness Coach in Downingtown, Pennsylvania
Liza Baker, 52, Integrative Nutrition Health Coach in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Susan Gold, 57, Consultant in Los Angeles, California
Leslie Levine, 58, Writer and Publicist in Northbrook, Illinois
Rhonda Rees, 58, President of a Public Relations Company in Agoura Hills, California
Anne P. Mitchell, 59, Attorney in Boulder, Colorado
Lorraine Miano, 59, Certified Integrative Health Coach in Wake Forest, North Carolina
Vicki Lindgren Rimasse, 62, Communications Specialist in North Arlington, New Jersey
Cynthia MacGregor, 73, Freelance Writer and Author in Palm Springs, Florida
Gayle Carson, 79, Talk Show Host, Author and Speaker in Miami, Florida
