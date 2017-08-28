Yara Shahidi Looks So Glamorous in a Vintage Hairstyle at the VMAs

 Skip Nav
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty Images

Before she even hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, Yara Shahidi already got our attention. The Black-ish star posted a sneak peek of her beauty look on Instagram, showing off a vintage-inspired hairstyle that has us swooning.

Yara is known to wear her natural curls in a bun, in braids, and simply down at most red carpets. This time, however, she pulled her strands back in a tight ponytail and finger waves with a ton of volume left out in the back. While finger waves date back to the 1920s, it was also a superpopular style in the '90s, when stars like TLC and Missy Elliott wore the look.

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

She matched the hairdo with gold, sparkling eye shadow. Her makeup, done by celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng, was created using Chanel products — and we've got the exact products. The eye look was a combo of Chanel Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eye Shadow in Poudre d'Or ($30) and Chanel Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Khaki Dore ($30).

The bold, shiny lids shouldn't come as a surprise, seeing as the actress has been known to try daring makeup (hello, metallic lip liner). This is just further proof Yara is definitely one to watch for beauty inspiration.


Image Source: Getty Images

Image Source: Getty Images

