 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Holiday Beauty
11 of the Best Natural Beauty Gifts You Could Buy at Whole Foods
Beauty News
Stop Everything — Pat McGrath Labs Is Launching Liquid Lipsticks
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
One Look at How Zoella Organizes Her Makeup, and You'll Want to Do It Too

Every beauty addict knows how hard it can be to resist the temptation of a brand-new tube of lipstick, and I'm probably not the only one who takes pride whenever someone comments on the size of my collection. That being said, a person can only have so many Muji drawers on their dressing table. This is probably what pushed beauty blogger Zoella to downsize her insane collection.

Related
These 13 Lipstick Storage Ideas Are Total Beauty Porn

While sorting through her huge pile of products, the 27-year-old took a ruthless approach. Although watching her get rid of so many items was slightly painful to watch (I really do love lipsticks, what can I say), she ended up with a much more streamlined collection, reminding me in passing that there is no point in keeping products that you know you just won't use. Read on to follow her inspiring decluttering process step by step, and get sorting!

Zoella started by sorting all her lipsticks into separate piles.
One Look at How Zoella Organizes Her Makeup, and You'll Want to Do It Too
One Look at How Zoella Organizes Her Makeup, and You'll Want to Do It Too
One Look at How Zoella Organizes Her Makeup, and You'll Want to Do It Too
Then, she lined each category in colour order.
She got rid of duplicates.
And of colours she never wears.
She swatched everything before making a decision.
She then did the same thing with her lip liners.
One Look at How Zoella Organizes Her Makeup, and You'll Want to Do It Too
It took her a long time, but she was patient.
She got rid of lipsticks she's had for a long time.
And she put the lipsticks she decided to keep back where they belong: in her Muji drawers.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
ZoellaBeauty InfluencersBeauty BloggersYouTubeOrganizingLipstickMakeup
Beauty Video
23 Game of Thrones Braid Tutorials So Good, They'd Make the Khaleesi Jealous
by Brinton Parker
Fenty Beauty Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick Review
Rihanna
What Fenty Beauty's New Holiday Lipsticks Actually Look Like on 4 Women
by Kristina Rodulfo
Husky Makeup Tutorial
Beauty Video
This Husky Makeup Tutorial Will Either Fill You With Awe or Horror
by Brinton Parker
How to Communicate With a Makeup Artist
Opinion
7 Lies you Tell Your Makeup Artist That Aren't Fooling Her (or Him!)
by Nicole Moleti
Laura Sanchez Halloween Makeup Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
15 of Laura Sanchez's Terrifying Halloween Makeup Tutorials That'll Make Your Skin Crawl
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds