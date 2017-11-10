One Look at How Zoella Organizes Her Makeup, and You'll Want to Do It Too

Every beauty addict knows how hard it can be to resist the temptation of a brand-new tube of lipstick, and I'm probably not the only one who takes pride whenever someone comments on the size of my collection. That being said, a person can only have so many Muji drawers on their dressing table. This is probably what pushed beauty blogger Zoella to downsize her insane collection.



While sorting through her huge pile of products, the 27-year-old took a ruthless approach. Although watching her get rid of so many items was slightly painful to watch (I really do love lipsticks, what can I say), she ended up with a much more streamlined collection, reminding me in passing that there is no point in keeping products that you know you just won't use. Read on to follow her inspiring decluttering process step by step, and get sorting!