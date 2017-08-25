 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Halloween
15 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Came From Your Nightmares
Katy Perry
Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
26 Photos That Will Make You Miss Aaliyah Even More

Aaliyah was only 22 years old when she tragically passed away in a plane crash back in August 2001, and fans will always wonder what might have been for the singer, actress, and model. Despite the fact that her life was cut short, Aaliyah made quite an impact on the R&B music scene while she was here; she was mentored by industry heavyweights like Timbaland and Missy Elliott, who helped her craft massive hits like "One in a Million," "Try Again," and "Are You That Somebody?" that joined her earlier songs, "Back & Forth," "At Your Best (You Are Love)," and "If Your Girl Only Knew." Her style was fresh — the perfect mix of sexy and sporty — and her vocals were smooth; she was the edgy girl next door you wanted to kick back and be best friends with.

On Aug. 25, 2001, Aaliyah and eight others were killed in the Bahamas while traveling back from shooting the music video for her single "Rock the Boat." The sudden loss swept through the entertainment community, and an outpouring of emotion came from fellow music stars like Sean "Puffy" Combs, Lil' Kim, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah's aunt by marriage, singer Gladys Knight.

Shortly after her death, German newspaper Die Zeit published an interview with Aaliyah that included a cryptic quote from the singer about frequently dreaming that she could fly away from her problems. "It is dark in my favorite dream," she said. "Someone is following me. I don't know why. I'm scared. Then suddenly I lift off. Far away. How do I feel? As if I am swimming in the air. Free. Weightless. Nobody can reach me. Nobody can touch me. It's a wonderful feeling." Keep reading to celebrate Aaliyah's short but significant life and career in pictures.

1995
1995
1996
1997
1997
1997
1997
1998
1998
2000
2000
2000
2000
2000
2000
2000
2000
2000
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
2001
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity EvolutionsAaliyahRIP
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Instagrams
Beyoncé Shares a Sweet Throwback Video With Aaliyah on the Anniversary of Her Death
by Caitlin Hacker
MAC Cosmetics Aaliyah Collection Announcement
Aaliyah
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds