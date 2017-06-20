 Skip Nav
Adele Visiting Grenfell Tower Firefighters June 2017

Adele Visits Grenfell Tower Firefighters For a "Cup of Tea a Cuddle"

Adele continues to support her hometown of London following the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 and injured dozens last week. After paying her respects by attending a vigil for victims and survivors, the Grammy-winning singer stopped by the Chelsea Fire Station on Monday to meet some of the firefighters who helped put out the fire. One of the firemen, Rob Petty, even posted a few snapshots from her visit writing, "not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle." Aside from posing in front of one of the firetrucks, Adele flashed her signature smile as the group gathered around the table for some tea.

