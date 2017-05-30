 Skip Nav
We Are Totally Buggin' Over This Clueless Reunion Between Cher and Travis
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Nostalgia
Baby Boom! 14 Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars Who Have Kids or Are Expecting

Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer at Clueless Screening

We Are Totally Buggin' Over This Clueless Reunion Between Cher and Travis

If the words "As if!" came to your mind when thinking about the possibility of the Clueless cast ever getting back together again, you were totally wrong. On Sunday, Alicia Silverstone (Cher) and Breckin Meyer (Travis) reunited at a screening of their iconic '90s film at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Despite the fact that it's been 22 years since Clueless hit theaters, the two proved that they've barely aged at all while posing for a cute photo together. While the rest of the cast wasn't in attendance, Alicia and Breckin's appearance was definitely enough to get us singing "Rollin' With the Homies" all day.

Image Sources: Getty / Jonathan Leibson and Paramount Pictures
ReunionsNostalgiaCluelessAlicia Silverstone
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
