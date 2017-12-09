Amber Heard Says J.K. Rowling's Defense of Johnny Depp "Is Just Not Right"

Amber Heard wants to set the record straight. The Justice League actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts on J.K. Rowling's defense of casting Johnny Depp in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise. Johnny's role has been questioned by fans who feel the actor should not star in the upcoming films due to his alleged history of domestic abuse.

According to Amber, J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. misrepresented the joint statement she and Johnny released back in 2016 following their split. "To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right," she wrote along with a photo of the full statement for fans to read for themselves. "Women, continue to stand up and stay strong. Love, Amber," she concluded.

Amber and Johnny were first linked back in 2012 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in February 2015. In May 2016, Amber filed for a divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Shortly after the news broke of their separation, Amber filed a domestic violence restraining order against Johnny accompanied by graphic photos of her bruised face.

Johnny has denied Amber's allegations of abuse, and the former couple finalized their divorce in January 2017. In a joint statement, the two acknowledged their relationship was "at times volatile, but always bound by love." Amber also withdrew the restraining-order request against her ex-husband.

Since opening up about her own experience with domestic violence, Amber has encouraged other women to find the courage to speak up. "When a woman comes forward to speak out about injustice or her suffering, instead of aid, respect and support, she will be met with hostility, skepticism and shame. Her motives will be questioned and her truth ignored," she wrote in the December issue of Porter magazine in 2016. In her powerful essay, Amber also promised survivors of abuse that they are not alone in their suffering. "You may have suffered alone behind closed doors, but you are not alone. You need to know that."

Read Amber's response to J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. ahead.