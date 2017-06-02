Ariana Grande Arriving Back in the UK For Benefit Concert
Ariana Grande Arrives Back in the UK For Her Manchester Benefit Concert
Ariana Grande touched down at Stansted Airport in the UK on Friday morning following a heartbreaking and emotional week. After a terror attack left 22 dead and more than 100 injured at her concert in Manchester on May 22, the singer quickly flew back home to Florida, where she had an emotional reunion with boyfriend Mac Miller. But after speaking out about the tragedy and urging fans to never let hate win, Ariana promised to return to the "incredibly brave city of Manchester" to perform a benefit concert to raise money for the victims. The show, entitled "One Love Manchester," will take place on Sunday and feature performances by stars like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and Niall Horan. Many of the celebrities who are involved in the concert also offered their support for Ariana and the victim's families on social media shortly after the attack. In addition to Ariana's powerful message, her manager, Scotter Braun, also had an emotional response to how he plans to deal with the aftermath.