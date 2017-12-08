 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
Meghan Markle Will Be the Second British Royal Bride Who Has Ever Done This
Best of 2017
All Hail the Hottest Female Selfies of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together

Armie Hammer has been in the spotlight for a while now, but he's recently gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of Oliver in Call Me by Your Name. While the 31-year-old is certainly easy on the eyes, he is happily taken. After meeting through his mutual friend Tyler Ramsey, the actor tied the knot with TV personality Elizabeth Chambers in May 2010. Together they have two children, a 3-year-old daughter named Harper, and a son named Ford, who they welcomed last December. Aside from giving us glimpses of their family life on social media, the two are also beaming whenever they hit the red carpet together. It's clear that these two are quite smitten with each other.

Related
You've Seen Armie Hammer Many Times Before, but Call Me by Your Name Is His Best Work So Far
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Armie Hammer and His Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are Way Too Cute Together
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Armie HammerCelebrity Couples
Celebrity Kids
Meet the New Celebrity Babies of 2017
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Details
The Royals
Every Significant Detail Regarding Harry and Meghan's Upcoming Royal Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Dancing Armie Hammer Meme
Armie Hammer
Dancing Armie Hammer Is the Lighthearted Meme We ALL Need Today
by Brinton Parker
Who Has Gwyneth Paltrow Dated?
Celebrity Couples
8 Men Who Have Romanced Gwyneth Paltrow, From A-List Actors to a Ketchup Heir
by Brittney Stephens
Britney Spears Celebrates Her 36th Birthday on Instagram
Britney Spears
Britney Spears's Boyfriend Is a Real-Life Prince Charming For Her 36th Birthday
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds