Barack Obama's Reaction to Pal Prince Harry's Engagement Is as Delightful as You'd Expect

While you might be heartbroken over the fact that you no longer have a chance with Prince Harry now that he's engaged to Meghan Markle, one person who could not be happier for the pair is Harry's good ol' pal Barack Obama. Shortly after Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on Monday, Barack took to Twitter to congratulate the newly betrothed couple. "Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Markle on their engagement," Barack wrote. "We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together."

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

Harry and Meghan have been together for a little over a year now, and Barack is just one of the many stars who congratulated them on their engagement. Justin Trudeau, Khloé Kardashian, and Piers Morgan all shared well-wishes, as well as Meghan's Suits costar Patrick J. Adams. Can you just imagine what their wedding guest list is going to look like?