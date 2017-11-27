These Celebrities Are Just as Excited as We Are About Another Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement on Monday morning, and it wasn't long before the general public and a selection of their famous friends chimed in with their congratulations. If these star-studded responses are anything to go by, this is going to be one A-list wedding! Read on for the best celebrity reactions so far.

On the news of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement, The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and The Duchess of Cornwall, said: "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed." — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017





She said she was just going out to get some milk... https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017





Me too 😩😩😩 I'm invested https://t.co/1k1agvPWv3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 27, 2017





Congrats Meghan & Harry.

My friend will make the perfect modern bride.

ps Do I get an invite @meghanmarkle? https://t.co/bTSdS9V4RT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 27, 2017









It's crazy, everyone is dancing in the streets here!

(Everyone is politely keeping to themselves, but you can tell they wanna dance) 🇬🇧 https://t.co/Qpd8x3yjv8 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2017



