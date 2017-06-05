Cameron Diaz Cuddles Up to Benji Madden Before He Leaves For Tour

If there's one couple we wish we saw more of, it's Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz. The two stepped out for an adorable lunch date at Bouchon in Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon. Clad in a striped shirt and jeans, Cameron appeared to be in a good mood as she wrapped one of her arms around Benji and held on to a green juice drink with the other. Cameron has been keeping a low profile since the release of her Longevity Book last year, while the Good Charlotte rocker is getting ready to hit the road in a couple of days for the European leg of his tour with Pierce the Veil and Sleeping With Sirens.

It's unclear whether Cameron plans to join him, but one thing's for sure: Cameron is one proud wife. Back in July 2016, the actress couldn't help but gush about her husband on Instagram, writing, "One of my favorite things about being married, is how much pride I take in my husband @benjaminmadden... He makes me proud everyday.. One day it might be how generous and giving, another how gentle and thoughtful. Or when he is fiercely protective of the people he loves and cares about... And everyday single day I am so incredibly proud of his integrity as a human being." Aw!