10 Moments That Made Watching the Latin Grammys Worth Every Minute
10 Moments That Made Watching the Latin Grammys Worth Every Minute

This year, the Latin Grammys were all about watching artists from all over the world come together and put on performances you have never seen before. There were some exhilarating moments and others that will tug at your heartstrings. We are recapping (or telling you, if you missed it) all the moments that made the Latin Grammys worth watching this year.

Here Are the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards Nominees!
Roselyn Sanchez Hosted After Giving Birth
Maluma Performed His Hit "Felices Los 4"
Juan Luis Guerra Presented Alejandro Sanz With a Huge Award
Alessia Cara, Logic, and Juanes Came Together to Perform
CNCO Brought a Hit Song to Life
J Balvin, French Montana, Bad Bunny, and Steve Aoki Took the Stage
"Despacito" Got a Serious Remix
Alejandro Sanz Dedicated His Performance to DREAMers
Nicky Jam Gave "El Amante" a New Life
Carlos Vive and Sebastian Yatra Brought an Electric Vibe to the Stage
