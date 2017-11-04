 Skip Nav
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Latina Celebrity
Selena Quintanilla Is Finally Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Celebrity Couples
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The 58 Cutest Pictures of Prince George

Even though Prince George was only born in July 2013, he's already led a pretty eventful life. He's gotten to meetUS presidents, had an adorable first day of school and joined his little sister, Princess Charlotte, at Trooping the Colour parades, family weddings, and royal tours around the world. If that wasn't exciting enough, he's also gearing up to be a big brother again! We love getting a glimpse of the future king being a normal kid (as normal as he can be, anyway), so we've rounded up his best pictures.

— Additional reporting by Britt Stephens

When He Made His Adorable Debut
When He Gave His First Little Royal Wave
When He Posed For His First Family Portrait
When He Posed For His Second Family Portrait
When He Wore the Traditional Christening Gown
When He Showed Off His First Unimpressed Face
When He Was Like, "Look! No Hands!"
When He Totally Owned the Playgroup
When He Channeled Zoolander With a "Blue Steel" Expression
When He Loved Kate's Hair as Much as Everyone Else
When He Curled Up on Kate's Shoulder
When He Did the World's Best Side-Eye
When He Rocked a Windblown Mohawk
When He Scrunched Up His Little Nose
When He Freaked Out Over a Bilby
When He Freaked Out Over a Bilby Toy
When He Made Faces at Prince William
When He Got Kisses From Prince William
When He Was Really, Really Worried About Something
When He Was Like, "Do I Know You?"
When He Crawled at His Dad's Charity Polo Match
When He Walked Around Holding His Mom's Hand
When He Walked All by Himself
When He Tried to Catch a Butterfly
When He Showed Off This Goofy Grin
When He Was All Dressed Up For the Holidays
When He Waved to Crowds on His Sister's Birthday
When He and His Dad Wore Matching Outfits
When He Showed Off His Little Sister With a Smile
When He Wagged His Tongue During Trooping the Colour
When He Directed Mom and Dad's Attention
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsCelebrity Kids
