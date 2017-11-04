Best Pictures of Prince George
The 58 Cutest Pictures of Prince George
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The 58 Cutest Pictures of Prince George
Even though Prince George was only born in July 2013, he's already led a pretty eventful life. He's gotten to meetUS presidents, had an adorable first day of school and joined his little sister, Princess Charlotte, at Trooping the Colour parades, family weddings, and royal tours around the world. If that wasn't exciting enough, he's also gearing up to be a big brother again! We love getting a glimpse of the future king being a normal kid (as normal as he can be, anyway), so we've rounded up his best pictures.
— Additional reporting by Britt Stephens
0previous images
26more images