 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
Celebrity Couples
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Mandy Moore
9 Guys Mandy Moore Has Let Into Her Wild Heart (Excluding Jack Pearson)

Prince George Can't Have a Best Friend at School

The Unusual Reason Prince George Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

Prince George began classes at Thomas's Battersea School in London this month, and we've already gotten a few details about his new life as a student — for instance, he goes by George Cambridge and eats gourmet meals at lunch. Another new fact about George's school program sounds a little weird but actually makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

Related
Schooling the Royal Family: How Have the British Royals Been Educated?

It was reported this week that though George will be encouraged to make pals with the cute little commoner children in his class, he's not allowed to have a best friend. Now, before you start feeling sorry for the 4-year-old who will one day rule all of England, keep in mind that none of the other children in George's class are allowed to have a singular BFF; Loose Women host Jane Moore, who lives near the school and has friends whose children attend, spoke on the show about the policy, which discourages the kids from getting too close to one another. "There are signs everywhere saying 'be kind' — that's the ethos of the school," she said, adding, "They don't encourage you to have best friends." She went on, "There's a policy that if your child is having a party — unless every child is invited — you don't give out the invites in class."

Related
See Prince William and Prince George's First-Day-of-School Pictures Side by Side

Basically, Thomas's goal is to prevent any of the students from feeling ostracized — and something tells us George is going to make so many little friends, he won't even want to choose just one of them to invite over for a playdate at Kensington Palace or a weekend sleepover at Balmoral. The more, the merrier!

Image Source: Getty / Richard Pohle / AFP
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsPrince George
Join The Conversation
Prince George
Prince George's First Day of School Is Closer Than You Think
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton With Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Royals
34 Kate Middleton Mom Moments That Will Melt Your Heart
by Lauren Turner
Prince George and Prince William First Day of School Photos
The Royals
See Prince William and Prince George's First-Day-of-School Pictures Side by Side
by Caitlin Hacker
Prince George's School Lunches
Prince George
Prince George's School Lunch Menu Is Fancier Than a 5-Star Restaurant
by Perri Konecky
Prince George's First Day of School
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds