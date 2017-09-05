 Skip Nav
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!

Prince William and Kate Middleton always look royally in love, but they have been extra affectionate this year. Aside from showing rare PDA at public events, the two had major heart eyes for each other while traveling around the globe for official royal visits. And their sweet moments are only going to get better from here. The pair recently announced announced that they are expecting their third child. While we are eager for even more family moments with Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the arrival of their little one, we also love seeing these two share moments on their own. See their best appearances ahead.

They Went Back to Paris
They Were Front and Center For the London Marathon
They Shined Bright in the City of Lights
They Were the Center of Attention at the BAFTA Awards
They Watched Trooping the Colour With Their Family
They Drank Pints of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day
They Attended an Easter Service With the Royal Family
They Brought Along George and Charlotte For Their Royal Tour
They Gave Each Other Loving Glances in Berlin
They Showed Rare PDA in Germany
They Shared a Laugh in Poland
They Got Dolled Up For the Royal Ascot
They Cheered at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship
They Had Heart Eyes For Each Other at a Rugby Match
They Honored Princess Diana on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
