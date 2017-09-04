Kate Middleton and Prince William are Expecting Their Third Child

 Skip Nav
Get ready for another royal baby! Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child. A statement was released by Kensington Palace on Monday morning, stating that "the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

The palace also revealed that Kate is once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the severe nausea and vomiting she also suffered when she was pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As a result, she will no longer be carrying out a planned engagement at Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London, and it's likely she will also need to forego future events.

Kate's last public appearance was less than a week ago, when she visited the White Garden at Kensington Palace with Prince William, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's death. It's wonderful to hear such exciting news from the palace so soon after such a somber anniversary.

