Celebrity PDA
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Bands While Returning to the Place They First Met
Vanessa Hudgens
It's Almost Freaky How Much We Love Vanessa Hudgens's Freak Show Halloween Costume
Stephen Curry
This Video of Steph Curry's Jigsaw Costume Would Be Really Scary If It Wasn't So Damn Funny
Bette Midler Just Outdid Herself With This Freakishly Good Marie Antoinette Costume

We thought there was no way Bette Midler could top her Winifred Sanderson Halloween costume from last year, but it looks like we were dead wrong. On Monday, the actress showed up to her annual NYC Halloween bash, benefiting the New York Restoration Project, dressed up as none other than Marie Antoinette. From the hair to the makeup to the outfit, everything about Bette's getup was absolute perfection. Heidi Klum better watch out, because it looks like there's a new queen of Halloween in town.

