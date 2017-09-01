 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's Shirt Isn't the Only Thing That's Ripped in These Photos
Elton John
Elton John Singing "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's Funeral Will Always Break Our Hearts
Relive the Moment Bette Midler Dusted Off Her Winifred Sanderson Costume From Hocus Pocus

It seems like celebrities constantly try and outdo each other on Halloween every year, but nobody (and we mean nobody, not even costume queen Heidi Klum) can top what Bette Midler did in 2016. The legendary actress showed up at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City to suck the lives out of little children. Well, not really. Bette, who is the founder of the New York Restoration Project, was on hand to attend the organization's Hulaween Bash. She dusted off her broom to go as her beloved Hocus Pocus character Winifred Sanderson, making it seem like no time has passed since a virgin lit the black flame candle back in 1993.

In addition to posing with fellow attendees Kathy Griffin and Marc Jacobs (yep, that's him in the bikini costume), Bette also linked up with her daughter, Sophie von Haselberg, and brought back some of Winifred's signature poses. And her costume was almost identical to the one she wore in the classic Halloween movie. Red hair? Check. Big teeth? Check. Being an overall badass? Check.

