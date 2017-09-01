 Skip Nav
20 Photos of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland That Will Make You Break Into Song

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland share a sisterhood like no other. From exploring the world in their teenage years as bandmates in the bestselling girl group Destiny's Child to going on to slay individual projects on their own as adults, their incredible bond has been unwavering. In 2013, Kelly opened up about her friendship with Beyoncé on a song called "Dirty Laundry." She sang about how a former abusive relationship made her isolate from family and friends, including Bey.

Kelly recalled missing her sister during that time in her life and later shared Beyoncé's heartwarming reaction to first hearing the song. "She looked at me and said 'It's incredible!' and said how proud she was of me, and then said 'I never left.'" Awwww! Keep reading to see all of the times Beyoncé and Kelly's lifelong friendship represented the best of sisterhood.

Beyoncé and Kelly were all smiles at MTV's TRL studio back in 2005.
Kelly and Bey posed for a photo to celebrate the release of Beyoncé's debut album, Dangerously in Love, in 2003.
The BFFs caught the giggles while sitting courtside at the 2007 NBA All-Star Game.
The ladies looked fiercer than ever performing at their Destiny Fulfilled Tour in 2005.
All eyes were on Bey and Kelly as they strutted the red carpet at the 2007 BET Awards.
Beyoncé held on tight to Kelly while out in Vegas to witness the Miguel Cotto vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match in 2015.
Bey couldn't help but make silly faces while having a girls' night out with Kelly, Michelle Williams, and her cousin, Angie Beyince (far left).
Beyoncé and Kelly caught up with each other at the 2005 MTV Music Video Awards.
Kelly and Beyoncé were photographed together during a photocall at the Ritz Hotel in Paris.
Kelly and Beyoncé were glowing in their sparkly gold stage costumes at MTV's TRL Tour in 2001.
Kelly and Beyoncé supported little sister Solange Knowles at the premiere of her movie debut, Johnson Family Vacation, in 2004.
Bey and Kelly flaunted their curves on stage at the 2004 Radio Music Awards.
A fresh-faced Bey and Kelly posed at the 2005 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.
Beyoncé and Kelly owned the red carpet at the 2004 Radio Music Awards.
Kelly and Beyoncé danced the night away at an afterparty event hosted by Tommy Hilfiger in 2005.
Beyoncé was on hand to support Kelly's solo debut album release, Simply Deep, in 2002.
Kelly and Bey rocked the house performing on Good Morning America in 2004 with Michelle (not pictured).
Kelly and Bey were visions in white at Good Morning America's "Women Rule" Concert Tour in 2004.
Beyoncé and Kelly wore matching gray tops and denim jeans when they hung out in 2011.
