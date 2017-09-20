Tracee Ellis Ross Raps Her Way Through Carpool Karaoke Like a Total Boss

 Skip Nav
Tracee Ellis Ross isn't just talented, funny, and gorgeous; she's also a rapper. During an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, the Black-ish actress switched things up by transforming into her alter ego, "T-Murda," for a remix of Big Sean's hit song "Bounce Back." Not only does she bring her classic wit and charm as she raps about her many accomplishments, but she also gives a hilarious shout-out to her mom, Diana Ross, at the end. So when is the full album coming out, Tracee?

