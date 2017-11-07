 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Pets
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Looks Devilishly Handsome After Destroying Wife Blake Lively on Instagram
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
55 Moments From Years Past That Made the CMA Awards Worth Watching

The CMA Awards always bring out the biggest stars in country music, but what really makes the show special are all the electrifying performances and unexpected surprises. In 2015, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton gave us the country duet we never knew we needed, and in 2016, Beyoncé shocked us all when she popped up at the show to perform with the Dixie Chicks. This year's CMAs are going down on Nov. 8, but before we get the party started, take a look back at some of the best moments from years past.

2010 — Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson
2013 — Taylor Swift
2016 — Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis, and Brad Paisley
2013 — Kellie Pickler and Sean "Diddy" Combs
2016 — Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
2014 — Carrie Underwood
2011 — The Band Perry
2015 — Fall Out Boy and Thomas Rhett
2010 — Kid Rock
2015 — Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton
2008 — Taylor Swift
2015 — Keith Urban and John Mellencamp
2011 — Natasha Bedingfield and Rascal Flatts
2016 — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
2015 — Sam Hunt
2016 — Carrie Underwood
2012 — Willie Nelson, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw
2014 — Ashley Monroe and Blake Shelton
2011 — Faith Hill
2010 — Gwyneth Paltrow
2016 — Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly, and Kelsea Ballerini
2008 — Lady Antebellum
2008 — Brad Paisley and Kieth Urban
2016 — Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman
2008 — Sugarland
2016 — Jennifer Garner, Cassidy Black, Dierks Bentley, and Kimberly Williams
2015 — Luke Bryan
2009 — Carrie Underwood
2009 — Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
2016 — Jamie Lynn Spears and Maren Morris
2013 — Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban
24
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsAward SeasonCMA AwardsRed Carpet
Oscars
The Real Reason So Many Stars Choose Vera Wang For the Red Carpet
by Sarah Wasilak
Taylor Swift's Style in "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Taylor Swift
The Meaning Behind Every Outfit Taylor Swift Wears in "Look What You Made Me Do"
by Laura Marie Meyers
Best Red Carpet Dresses 2018
Award Season
The 25 Stars Who Belong in the Best Gowns We Saw on the Runway
by Sarah Wasilak
What Movies Will Get Nominated For Oscars in 2018?
Toronto Film Festival
Your Early 2018 Oscar Predictions Are Here
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at CMT Artists Of The Year
Award Season
The Way Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Look at Each Other Will Make Your Heart Sing
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds