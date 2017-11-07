55 Moments From Years Past That Made the CMA Awards Worth Watching

The CMA Awards always bring out the biggest stars in country music, but what really makes the show special are all the electrifying performances and unexpected surprises. In 2015, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton gave us the country duet we never knew we needed, and in 2016, Beyoncé shocked us all when she popped up at the show to perform with the Dixie Chicks. This year's CMAs are going down on Nov. 8, but before we get the party started, take a look back at some of the best moments from years past.