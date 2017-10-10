 Skip Nav
The Royals
If We Were Joe Biden, We'd Be a Little Jealous of Barack Obama and Prince Harry's Friendship
Colin Firth
That's Amore! 20 Sweet Pictures of Colin Firth and His Wife, Livia
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?

Carrie Fisher's Dog Watching Star Wars Trailer

Carrie Fisher's Dog Watched His Mom in the New Star Wars Trailer, and We Need Tissues

Carrie Fisher's beloved dog Gary saw his owner again in a special moment since she passed away last year, and it's giving us all the feels. While we were freaking out over the adorable new Porg creatures and Kylo Ren's crazy scar in the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, Gary was in awe as he watched his late mother reprise her role as Princess Leia. A photo was posted to the French Bulldog's official Instagram account, where we can't see his reaction, but we could assume there was a lot of barking and crying. "Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever," the caption reads, with a slew of hashtags like #garymisseshismom.

Gary has been in good hands since his mother's passing, spending time with sister Billie Lourd and reportedly moving in with Carrie's assistant Corby McCoin, but nothing could replace the incredibly special bond Carrie and Gary shared. Check out eight spoilers we learned about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but we promise, no one's more excited than Gary!

Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediCarrie FisherStar WarsDogsCelebrity Pets
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd Is Set to Inherit All of Mother Carrie Fisher's Estate
by Kaitlin Goldin
Dogs Dressed as Tacos
Cute Animals
25 Adorable Dogs Dressed Like Tacos
by Alessandra Foresto
What Are Porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?
Star Wars
The Internet Is Obsessed With the Adorable New Creature in The Last Jedi Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Pit Bull and Chihuahua Adopted Together
Dogs
This Is What It Looks Like When Dog Besties Refuse to Leave Each Other
by Hedy Phillips
Carrie Fisher's Beverly Hills Home
Carrie Fisher
An Inside Look at Carrie Fisher's Home, Which Could Be Mistaken For the Set of Star Wars
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds