There Really Is a Star From Every State!

Hollywood is like a Miss America pageant: people flock from every state to get a piece of the action. As it turns out, not all stars were born and raised in LA; Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, and Johnny Depp are all from Kentucky, while Emma Stone calls Arizona home. Pennsylvania has bred quite a few leading men and Louisiana raised both a romantic-comedy sweetheart and one of TV's most bloodthirsty vampires. Click through to find out who is from where!