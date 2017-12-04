31 Stars Who Made Us Feel Great About Turning 40 This Year

 Skip Nav
If you're one of the many people who turned the big 4-0 this year, you're not alone. This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley both hit the big milestone this year, as well as musicians Kanye West and Chris Martin. In addition to sharing the same birthday, John Cena and Kal Penn also turned 40 along with Tom Brady, Jessica Chastain, and Liv Tyler. If we didn't know any better, we'd say these stars have found the fountain of youth.

Kanye West: June 8
Milo Ventimiglia: July 8
Orlando Bloom: Jan. 13
Sarah Michelle Gellar: April 14
Justin Hartley: Jan. 29
Matt Bomer: Oct. 11
Liv Tyler: July 1
Tom Hardy: Sept. 15
Chris Martin: March 2
Michael Fassbender: April 2
Tom Brady: Aug. 3
Jessica Chastain: March 24
Matt Czuchry: May 20
Zachary Quinto: June 2
John Mayer: Oct. 16
Jason Aldean: Feb. 28
Maggie Gyllenhaal: Nov. 16
John Cena: April 23
Kal Penn: April 23
Colin Hanks: Nov. 24
Ludacris: Sept. 11
Jaime Pressly: July 30
Ike Barinholtz: Feb. 18
Jonathan Rhys Meyers: July 27
James Van Der Beek: March 8
Bobby Moynihan: Jan. 31
Fiona Apple: Sept. 13
Joey Fatone: Jan. 28
Robin Thicke: March 10
2 Chainz: Sept. 12
Kerry Washington: Jan. 31
