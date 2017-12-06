 Skip Nav
30 Stars Who Are Turning 30 in 2018

For stars like Rihanna, Adele, and Emma Stone, 1988 was a huge year — because they were all born that year! It was also the year the world welcomed talented actors like Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Harry Potter's very own ginger, Rupert Grint. Those are just a few names that might surprise you on our list of 30 celebs turning 30 in 2018. Read on to find out who's in good company while hitting their 30th birthday milestones ahead.

Skrillex: Jan. 15
Rihanna: Feb. 20
Stephen Curry: March 14
Jhené Aiko: March 16
Big Sean: March 25
Brenda Song: March 27
Jessie J: March 27
Chris Wood: April 14
Adele: May 5
Karrueche Tran: May 17
Nikki Reed: May 17
Michael Cera: June 7
Claire Holt: June 11
Kevin McHale: June 14
Colton Haynes: July 13
Julianne Hough: July 20
Rupert Grint: Aug. 24
Evan Ross: Aug. 26
A$AP Rocky: Oct. 3
Alicia Vikander: Oct. 3
Melissa Benoist: Oct. 4
Derrick Rose: Oct. 4
Glen Powell: Oct. 21
Corey Hawkins: Oct. 22
Emma Stone: Nov. 6
Russell Wilson: Nov. 29
Zoë Kravitz: Dec. 1
Alfred Enoch: Dec. 2
Vanessa Hudgens: Dec. 14
Hayley Williams: Dec. 27
Celebrity FactsCelebrity Birthdays
Celebrity Birthdays
