Relive the Best Moments From the Star-Studded Emmy Awards!

This year's Emmy Awards are right around the corner, and we're gearing up for the biggest night in TV with a look back at the show's best moments from the past. The Emmys celebrate our small-screen favorites, and we can't wait to see who wins big this time around. Will it be The Handmaid's Tale? Black-ish? Veep? See a full list of this year's nominees, and keep scrolling for a trip down Emmys memory lane!

2013 — Matt Damon and Michael Douglas
2003 — Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson
2016 — Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown
2015 — Amy Schumer
2013 — Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet
2012 — Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
2011 — Gwyneth Paltrow
2005 — Eva Longoria and Ricardo Chavira
2015 — Uzo Aduba
2000 — Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
1995 — Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth
2011 —Tina Fey, Martha Plimpton, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, and Edie Falco
2002 — Oprah Winfrey
2002 — Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley
2007 — Katherine Heigl
2005 — Charlize Theron
2005 — Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton
2009 — Justin Timberlake
2011 — John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
2013 — Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn
2009 — Blake Lively and Leighton Meester
2000 — Keri Russell, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis
2006 — Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan
2015 — Viola Davis
2005 — Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
2005 — Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo
2002 — Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
2000 — Halle Berry
2000 — Debra Messing and Megan Mullally
2012 — Tina Fey and Jon Hamm
2004 — Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
spicyaroma spicyaroma 5 years
infected omg that's so funny aw I love the Emmy's!!
littlemunchkin littlemunchkin 5 years
Awwwww look at Katie Holmes with her cute curly hair before she got infected by Tom Cruise...
