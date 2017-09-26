 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games, and It's Royally Adorable
Colin Firth
That's Amore! 20 Sweet Pictures of Colin Firth and His Wife, Livia
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?

Celebrity Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live September 2017

Alec Baldwin Gets Trolled by Donald Trump in the Latest Edition of Celebrity Mean Tweets

Jimmy Kimmel's latest round of "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" is sure to make you LOL. During Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, some of this year's biggest stars had a good chuckle as they read some of the harshest tweets about themselves on the internet. Jake Gyllenhaal was called "a starry-eyed pug," while Jim Parsons was compared to "a creepy ventriloquist dummy brought to life." Plus, Alec Baldwin gave his reading a hilarious twist by actually reading one of Donald Trump's tweets about him. See the full video above.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsJennifer LawrenceJimmy Kimmel LiveEmma WatsonHumorAlec BaldwinJake Gyllenhaal
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Addicting Quiz Is Driving the Internet Mad
by Lisette Mejia
Christmas Fanatic GIFs
Humor
by Morgane Le Caer
Avocado Puns and Memes
Humor
26 Hilarious Memes Every Avocado Lover Will Understand
by Alessandra Foresto
Goop Vampire Repellent
GOOP
by Hilary White
Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Guests | GIFs
Gif
31 Hilarious Times Ellen DeGeneres Scared the Sh*t Out of Her Celebrity Guests
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds