Celebrity News For June 19, 2017 | Late Edition
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Will Kopelman For Father's Day
- The pair enjoyed a fun-filled outing with their kids — Us Weekly
- Here's what Jada Pinkett Smith really thinks about All Eyez on Me — Lainey Gossip
- Miles Teller reportedly arrested for public intoxication — HuffPost Celebrity
- Miley Cyrus is feuding with Dolce & Gabbana — Dlisted
- Is Danielle Brooks leaving OITNB? — Just Jared
- Bella Thorne puts on a show at EDC — Hollywood Tuna
- Caitlyn Jenner is in hot water for this offensive comment — The Superficial
- Robin Thicke and his girlfriend are still going strong — The Blemish
Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan