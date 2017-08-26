 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
20 Timeless Photos of Lucille Ball That Prove She'll Always Be an Icon
27 Utterly Charming Princess Diana GIFs
19 Celebrity Power-Couple Costume Ideas

If you and your partner want to wear a couples costume this Halloween, why not go all out and channel a celebrity power couple? You could opt for Beyoncé and Jay Z, or channel this year's Met Gala king and queen, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. You could also pretend to be the lucky Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady for a day — just break out your best lingerie and angel wings and dress your guy in Patriots gear. Trying to figure out what to do if your costume partner is same-gender? Channel Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, or even Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. There are so many options!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
David and Victoria Beckham
Sean Combs and Cassie
George and Amal Clooney
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Barack and Michelle Obama
Beyoncé and Jay Z
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Bill and Hillary Clinton
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
John Cena and Nikki Bella
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Stephen and Ayesha Curry
