 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Marilyn Monroe
Hugh Hefner Laid to Rest Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Celebrities Mourn Music Legend Tom Petty

News broke that Tom Petty passed away on Monday after suffering a full cardiac arrest, and celebrities everywhere are mourning the death of the music legend. Musicians like Mandy Moore, John Mayer, Jack Antonoff, and Sheryl Crow all tweeted out their condolences, along with their heartbreaking reactions. Tom, who first burst onto the music scene with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, in 1976, was in the midst of his tour, and his last performance was at the Hollywood Bowl in LA on Sept. 25. He is survived by wife Dana York and his two adult daughters, Adria and Kimberly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jane Benyo. Our hearts go out to Tom's family and everyone who knew him.

Related
In Memoriam: 57 Stars We've Lost This Year

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity TwitterTom PettyRIP
Join The Conversation
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Hangs Out With a Young Fan Who Saved His Brother From Drowning
by Monica Sisavat
John Mayer and Nicki Minaj Flirting on Twitter
Nicki Minaj
John Mayer Just Tried Flirting With Nicki Minaj and It Went Better Than Expected
by Brinton Parker
John Legend Talks About Breaking Up With Chrissy Teigen
Celebrity Couples
Chrissy Teigen's Reaction to John Legend Breaking Up With Her Isn't What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
Colton Haynes Talking About Being Gay in Hollywood
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes Makes a Searing Point About Being an Out Gay Man in Hollywood
by Ryan Roschke
Marc Anthony Tweets at Donald Trump to Help Puerto Rico
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony Burns Donald Trump So Bad With a Powerful Message About Puerto Rico
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds