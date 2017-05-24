 Skip Nav
Céline Dion Gets Emotional While Honoring the Victims of the Manchester Attack
Celine Dion Manchester Attack Tribute 2017

Céline Dion Gets Emotional While Honoring the Victims of the Manchester Attack

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

After nearly bringing everyone to tears at the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend, Céline Dion paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack in a beautiful way. During her Vegas concert on Tuesday, the singer asked the crowd to stand up and hold hands with their neighbor to honor the 22 people who were killed and the 50-plus others who were injured at Ariana Grande's concert on Monday. "Let's stand up for Manchester and show them that we care. We're filming this and we're going to send it across the ocean to those beautiful souls, so let's do that. That's it," she said.

Ariana Grande Has an Emotional Reunion With Her Boyfriend After Manchester Attack

Since the devastating attack, several stars have flooded social media with condolences and heartfelt messages. Céline tweeted out, "#Manchester I am with you… All my love, Céline xx," and Ariana also released a statement shortly after, writing, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Manchester AttackCelebrity InstagramsViral VideosCeline Dion
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
