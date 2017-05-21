 Skip Nav
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You

James Cameron's masterpiece Titanic is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and Céline Dion just gave us the greatest gift of all: she agreed to sing "My Heart Will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards. The woman is a living legend for good reason; she still sounds extraordinary two decades after the song was released! Check it out and try to hold your tears back.

