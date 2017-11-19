Chance the Rapper Debuts His Thanksgiving Song on SNL, and It's Catchy as Hell

 Skip Nav
Chance the Rapper hosted Saturday Night Live this week and the 24-year-old entertainer didn't miss a beat. "Tonight, I want to become the Mariah Carey of Thanksgiving," he joked during his opening monologue. "It's the one time a year you invite all your relatives to dinner, even the ones you can't stand." In the spirit of giving, Chance pledged to donate $1 million dollars to Chicago public schools, but will his new Thanksgiving hit help him raise the funds he needs? Watch Chance's hilarious opening monologue above to hear the song for yourself, and trust us, it's catchy as hell.
Chance The RapperViral VideosSaturday Night Live
