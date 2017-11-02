 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Facts
12 Major Tragedies That Befell the Kennedys
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Channing Tatum Tells His Daughter He Ate Her Halloween Candy

Channing Tatum Brings His Daughter to Tears After Saying He Ate Her Halloween Candy

Jimmy Kimmel is known for pranking his daughter and telling her he ate her Halloween candy, so when Channing Tatum stepped in as a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov. 1, he decided to do the same. Spoiler: it didn't go over well. After the actor breaks the sad news, his 4-year-old daughter Everly proceeds to cry as she hugs her mom, Jenna Dewan Tatum. Aww! Don't worry, Channing, a total softy at heart, felt really bad about it afterward. See the precious video above.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsCelebrity KidsJimmy Kimmel LiveHumorChanning Tatum
Humor
Hysterical Dad Tweets Priceless Conversations Between Him and His Daughters
by Alessia Santoro
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Wedding Facts
Celebrity Couples
7 Ways Channing and Jenna Tatum's Wedding Was Anything but Traditional
by Monica Sisavat
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Details
Kingsman The Golden Circle
The Red Band Trailer For Kingsman: The Golden Circle Brings the Action to America
by Maggie Panos
Channing Tatum Singing "Let It Go" on Ellen Show Sept. 2017
Viral Videos
Channing Tatum Dressed as a Princess Singing "Let It Go" Will Fulfill Fantasies You Never Knew You Had
by Brittney Stephens
Prince George's Best Facial Expressions
Prince George
The Many Adorable Faces of Prince George
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds